Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Penn Statte: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Tuesday Night for their third game of conference play this season.

Following their loss to the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, the Badgers have fallen out of the AP Top 25 after being ranked as high as No. 14.

The Badgers have now dropped three straight games, losing to Illinois Fighting Illini, Michigan State Spartans, and the Hoosiers over the past two weeks.

Here’s how you can watch tonight’s game for the Badgers.

How to watch/listen

TV: Big Ten Network, Tuesday at 8:30 P.M. EST

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Kohl Center

Line: Wisconsin -2

Over/Under: 110

Read here for a preview of tonight’s matchup.