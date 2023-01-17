Introducing Wisconsin’s New and Improved Quarterback Room

This offseason for the Badgers has ultimately panned out to be an overwhelming success. Beginning with the hires of head coach Luke Fickell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo, and now the recent additions in the transfer portal. It is exciting to be a Badgers fan right now.

However, one of the biggest knocks in recent years on Wisconsin has been their lackluster quarterback play. They have struggled to find a consistent winner at quarterback who can make plays with both his arm and his legs.

Yet, it seems like the Badgers have finally found themselves multiple quarterbacks who can help take this team to a new level.

Here is a look ahead at next season’s quarterback room:

Tanner Mordecai

Mordecai is a transfer from SMU with one year of eligibility remaining. He threw for 7,152 yards and 72 touchdowns in the last two seasons and was a semi-finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award in back-to-back seasons, the award given to the nation’s best college quarterback.

Mordecai was initially recruited as a 4-star prospect to Oklahoma, and he later transferred to SMU where he became the starter.

He has the most experience of all the quarterbacks on the team and is expected to be the starter for the Badgers next season.

Nick Evers

Evers is a transfer from Oklahoma with four years of eligibility remaining. He was a heavily recruited quarterback out of high school as a 4-star prospect. He threw for close to 5,000 yards, threw 44 touchdowns, and rushed for 18 touchdowns during his junior and senior seasons in high school.

He will bring a dual-threat attack to this offense, something this team has lacked in recent years. Evers is expected to be one of the quarterbacks competing for the starting role in 2024. Given a year to learn and develop under offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s offense will help give him the best chance at winning the starting job come 2024.

Evers has a very high upside and his style of play fits into precisely what Longo said he looks for in a quarterback.

Braedyn Locke

Locke is a transfer from Mississippi State with four years of eligibility remaining as well. Out of high school, Locke was a 4-star prospect who was recruited by Phil Longo at North Carolina. He was ranked as the 22nd-best quarterback in the class of 2022 and had offers from Miami, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Wake Forest, and more.

Given the previous connection between Longo and Locke coming out of high school, it is not a surprise to see the two of them reunited in Madison.

It is unlikely that Locke will start this upcoming season for the Badgers, but he is definitely a player worth keeping an eye on. He will most definitely compete for the starting role come 2024, and it is worth watching where on the depth chart Locke lands this upcoming season.

Chase Wolf

Wolf is a senior and he has been a Badger for five years. He was finally given his well-deserved first start as a Badger in the recent bowl game win against Oklahoma State. He threw for 116 yards, including 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Although it wasn’t an eye-opening performance, he did lead the Badgers to a win and ended the season on a high note.

Wolf also made an appearance in the final regular season game against Minnesota.

Having Wolf back on the squad for another season only benefits the team. He will be one of the oldest players on the roster and will most definitely be a leader for the younger players in the quarterback room.

Myles Burkett

Burkett is a redshirt freshman who has four years of eligibility remaining. He appeared in two games this season for the Badgers, against New Mexico State and Illinois State. There has been lots of hype surrounding Burkett since he stepped foot into Madison, and it will be interesting to see how he fits in with the rest of the quarterback room.

Burkett is a talented quarterback who may end up stuck in the back of the depth chart due to inexperience. However, don’t be surprised if he puts together an impressive second year with more reps and finds himself competing for the starting role in 2024.

Marshall Howe

Howe is a pro-style quarterback from Connecticut who was a walk-on in the class of 2022. He had offers from both Davidson and Eastern Illinois out of high school.

Cole LaCrue

LaCrue is a 3-star quarterback commit from the class of 2023. He is the only quarterback committed in the 2023 high school class for the Badgers. He also held offers from Colorado, Tulane, and Central Michigan. He is a top 50 quarterback in his class.