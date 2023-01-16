Is J.J. Watt a First Ballot Hall of Famer?

J.J. Watt was selected with the 11th overall pick by the Houston Texans during the 2011 NFL Draft after an esteemed career with the Wisconsin Badgers.

At the college level, Watt had a great career after transferring from Central Michigan, stacking awards such as First-Team All-American, First-Team All-Big Ten, and the Lott Impact player award.

As soon as he entered the NFL, Watt was a defensive player that every offensive coordinator had to plan around.

J.J. Watt finished his career this season with the Arizona Cardinals and didn't slow down, ending with 12.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, and 7 pass defended.

His career was hit with injuries; in four of his 12 NFL seasons, he played in eight or fewer games.

If not for those injuries, Watt’s stats would've been even more impressive.



During his 12-year career, J.J. Watt was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, five-time Pro Bowler, five-time First-Team All-Pro, two-time Second-Team All-Pro, two- time sack leader, and named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

WOW!

Try saying all that without breathing. It will quite literally take your breath away.

Watt finished his career with 151 games played, 586 tackles, 195 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, and 114.5 sacks!

That is a true first-ballot Hall of Famer!

His play on the field was phenomenal. Watt was the best player defensively in the NFL for a long stretch of his career..

Off the field, Watt won the Walter Player Man of the Year to go with all of his impressive accolades.

The community work he did was phenomenal for the city of Houston and the State of Texas. During Hurricane Harvey, Watt helped raise 37 million dollars to help the city of Houston affected by the hurricane.

He is absolutely deserving of the First Ballot selection when it comes.

He should have his jacket measured now because it's not a matter of if he will get in, but when.

Watt has set the standard high for defensive ends in the modern-day NFL. With the rule changes that have made it an offensive league, he has made sure to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks and offensive coordinators.

If you do not think J.J. Watt is a First Ballot Hall of Famer, go back and watch his NFL career. He was the best player on defense, he put up the stats, he earned every award, and he was amazing off the field.

If I had a vote for the Hall of Fame, I would vote twice for J.J. Watt.