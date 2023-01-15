BREAKING: Badgers reportedly hire Grand State Valley HC Matt Mitchell as OLB coach

The Wisconsin Badgers have reportedly hired Grand Valley State Lakers head coach Matt Mitchell as their new special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Mitchell has been an esteemed coach at the Division II level, having accumulated a record of 117-31 in 12 seasons, trailing just Brian Kelly, who currently is the coach for the LSU Tigers, in wins at Grand Valley.

Wisconsin had just two coaching spots remaining prior to the hire, which were expected to be towards the outside linebackers and running back positions.

Mitchell is coming off an impressive undefeated season, and has won three GLIAC championships during his time at Grand Valley.

Mitchell now follows a pipeline of successful Grand Valley coaches, joining Brian Kelly and Chuck Martin at the Division 1 level, although both of his predecessors are head coaches currently.