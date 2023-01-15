Badgers in the NFL wildcard round

The NFL playoffs began on Saturday, with the San Francisco 49ers defeating the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 and the Los Angeles Chargers falling in a 31-30 crushing defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With the playoffs underway, let’s take a look at every Wisconsin Badgers player in action this weekend:
Jacksonville Jaguars
WR Kendric Pryor
OL Cole Van Lannen
Los Angeles Chargers
None
San Francisco 49ers
None
Seattle Seahawks
None
Miami Dolphins
FB Alec Ingold
OL Michael Dieter
LB Andrew Van Ginkel
Buffalo Bills
None
New York Giants
None
Minnesota Vikings
LB Ryan Connelly
Baltimore Ravens
OL Kevin Zeitler
LB Vince Biegel
Cincinnati Bengals
None
Dallas Cowboys
TE Jake Ferguson
OL Tyler Biadasz
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
None
