 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Badgers in the NFL wildcard round

Check out the list of every Wisconsin player in the NFL Playoffs.

By RohanChakravarthi
/ new

The NFL playoffs began on Saturday, with the San Francisco 49ers defeating the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 and the Los Angeles Chargers falling in a 31-30 crushing defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the playoffs underway, let’s take a look at every Wisconsin Badgers player in action this weekend:

Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Kendric Pryor

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports

OL Cole Van Lannen

Los Angeles Chargers

None

San Francisco 49ers

None

Seattle Seahawks

None

Miami Dolphins

FB Alec Ingold

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

OL Michael Dieter

NCAA Football: Wisconsin Pro Day Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

LB Andrew Van Ginkel

NFL: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills

None

New York Giants

None

Minnesota Vikings

LB Ryan Connelly

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens

OL Kevin Zeitler

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LB Vince Biegel

NFL: Green Bay Packers Rookie Orientation Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals

None

Dallas Cowboys

TE Jake Ferguson

NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

OL Tyler Biadasz

NFL: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

None

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...