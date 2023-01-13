BREAKING: Wisconsin lands Oklahoma State transfer WR Bryson Green

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to bolster their skill position group, adding Oklahoma State wide receiver Bryson Green via the transfer portal after acquiring three wideouts over the past week.

Green has the most experience of any transfer wideouts that the Badgers have acquired, catching 36 passes for 584 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore this season.

Over the past week, the Badgers have added USC Trojans wideout C.J. Williams, as well as Cincinnati Bearcats wideouts Quincy Burroughs and Will Pauling, which will bolster a wide receiver room returning its top three receivers with four new weapons in the fold.

Green becomes the 13th transfer that new head coach Luke Fickell has landed, with the Badgers focusing on every level of their team for improvement.