Wisconsin just misses Top 25 in ESPN’s “Way-Too-Early” Rankings

Following the completion of the 2022 college football season, people are beginning to look ahead to the next season.

The 2023 college football season doesn’t start until August, but that doesn’t mean we can’t speculate about how the team will look come time to play.

ESPN recently released a “2023 Way-Too-Early college football Top 25” rankings and the Badgers failed to make the list.

Of the Big 10 teams, the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, and Penn State Nittany Lions were all ranked in the top six, while the Iowa Hawkeyes came in at No. 25.

The Wisconsin Badgers were placed in the “Just Missed the Top 25” category and ranked overall at No. 27.

NCAA.com had the Badgers at No. 23 in their way-too-early rankings for next season, while Athlon Sports had the Badgers at No. 24, and Fox Sports had the Badgers at No. 16.

It’s clear that the consensus for Wisconsin heading into the 2023 season is hovering around the top 25 range heading into the year.