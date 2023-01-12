Wisconsin reportedly landing Jets assistant DL coach for Luke Fickell’s staff

The Wisconsin Badgers are reportedly landing New York Jets assistant defensive line coach Greg Scruggs to fill head coach Luke Fickell’s vacant defensive line coaching spot.

Pretty nice hire for Wisconsin.



Greg Scruggs was with the #Bearcats under Luke Fickell from 2018-2021.#Badgers https://t.co/9b6AcTbSWO — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) January 12, 2023

Scruggs spent a year in the NFL after being on Fickell’s staff while the two were with the Cincinnati Bearcats from 2018-2021.

The former NFL defensive lineman enjoyed a five year career in the NFL from 2012-2016 before earning his first coaching gig under Fickell in 2018.

With Scruggs, Fickell continues to fill out his coaching staff, which is one step closer to being finalized.