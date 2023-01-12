BREAKING: Wisconsin lands USC transfer WR C.J. Williams

The Wisconsin Badgers have landed all three of their receiver targets from this past weekend, as USC Trojans wide receiver committed to the program on Thursday after weeks of speculation.

The wideout had visited Wisconsin last weekend, where speculation arose about a potential commitment.

But, Williams left for the University of West Virginia following his visit, although the expectation was that the USC wideout would pick Wisconsin.

Nonetheless, it happened on Thursday, providing the Badgers with the No. 7 wide receiver prospect in the 2022 class.

In his true freshman season, Williams caught four passes for 34 yards.

Over the past week, the Badgers have added Cincinnati Bearcats wideouts Quincy Burroughs and Will Pauling, and bolster a wide receiver room returning its top three receivers with three new weapons in the fold.

Williams made history on Thursday by being the highest-rated wide receiver commit ever, according to 247 Sports.

He now becomes the 12th transfer that new head coach Luke Fickell has landed, and there may even be one more coming.