BREAKING: Badgers land Cincinnati WR Quincy Burroughs

The Wisconsin Badgers continued to bolster their skill position group, adding Cincinnati Bearcats wideout Quincy Burroughs on Wednesday, who came in for a visit this weekend.

Burroughs joins fellow Cincinnati wide receiver Will Pauling in committing to Wisconsin, as the duo are the first two wideouts that have committed via the transfer portal in this cycle.

Burroughs’s commitment comes on the heels of offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s tweet, where he shared that Wisconsin was adding seven new players to their program.

Burroughs, a true freshman, is expected to have all four years of eligibility remaining after not playing in a game this season.

The Cincinnati Bearcats wideout is now the fourth player from the program to follow head coach Luke Fickell to Wisconsin, joining Pauling and offensive linemen Joe Huber and Jake Renfro.

Burroughs now enters a wide receiver room that suddenly seems deep, as it returns top wideouts Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell, and Keontez Lewis, while retaining transfer Markus Allen.

The 6’2, 202-pound wideout is now the 11th transfer that Fickell has landed since joining the Wisconsin program, and it seems that the program isn’t done adding talent yet.