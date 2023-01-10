BREAKING: Badgers land Cincinnati WR Will Pauling

The Wisconsin Badgers bolstered their skill position group, adding Cincinnati Bearcats wideout Will Pauling on Tuesday evening after the wide receiver came for a visit this past weekend.

Pauling is the third transfer addition for the Badgers on Tuesday, joining Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Braedyn Locke and Ohio Bearcats kicker Nathaniel Vakos.

A redshirt freshman in 2022, Pauling caught 12 passes for 122 yards and now joins a wide receiver room that returns top wideouts Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell, and Keontez Lewis.

The former Cincinnati wideout is the third player to join new head coach Luke Fickell at his new destination, joining offensive linemen Joe Huber and Jake Renfro.

Fickell may not be done, as fellow Bearcats wideout Quincy Burroughs is also considering Wisconsin after coming in for a visit this weekend.

Pauling is now the tenth transfer that Fickell has landed since joining the Wisconsin program, which has seen a revitalization with an influx of new talent at several key positions.