Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Michigan State: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday Night for their third game of conference play this season.

Following their loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, the Badgers have dropped to No. 18 in the latest AP Poll, while the Spartans have remained strong with an 11-4 record to begin the season.

Here’s how you can watch tonight’s game for the Badgers.

How to watch/listen

TV: ESPN, Tuesday at 7 P.M. EST

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Kohl Center

Line: Michigan State -1.5

Over/Under: 110

Read here for a preview of tonight’s matchup.