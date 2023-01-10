Badgers land freshman All-American transfer

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to make moves via the transfer portal, this time landing Ohio Bobcats freshman All-American kicker Nathanial Vakos.

Vakos, an Ohio native, becomes the first major special-teams addition for the Badgers, and is coming off a season where he made 22/27 field goals, including a 56-yarder in Ohio’s bowl game to even the score as time expired.

THE KICK IS GOOD



We’re going to overtime in the #BarstoolAZBowl! pic.twitter.com/eZ7Rj9eRxw — The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl (@theARIZONABOWL) December 31, 2022

Last season, the Badgers faced issues with consistency at the kicker position, as Vito Calvaruso suffered an early injury, forcing freshman Nate Van Zelst into action.

Van Zelst hit 11/14 of his field goals on the season, but missed three field goals inside the 40-yard line and didn’t attempt a single kick over 50+ yards.

In 2022, Vakos connected on a 55 and 56-yard field goal, showcasing his powerful leg.

Vakos is the second transfer of the day and the ninth transfer of the Luke Fickell era, however; more could be coming later Tuesday.

Stay tuned!