Ex-Wisconsin RB Isaac Guerendo heading to Louisville

Former Wisconsin Badgers running back Isaac Guerendo has finally found a home, as the graduate transfer committed to the Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday.

Guerendo was one of a few Badgers that had chosen to transfer at the end of the season following the coaching change, and was the last one to make a decision, apart from safety Titus Toler.

The fifth-year senior enjoyed a nice 2022 campaign, especially as a returner, where he averaged 23.9 yards per return on 19 punts, while rushing for 385 yards on six yards per carry.

Despite his bulky frame, Guerendo possesses good speed for a running back, being able to hit the edge consistently and create chunk plays.

But, the Louisville commit could never generate enough playing time at Wisconsin, hence the choice to transfer, even though the offense was run-centric.

Wisconsin returns top running backs Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi from the 2022 season, leaving them strong at the position, despite the departure of Guerendo.