Wisconsin lands former 4-star transfer QB

The Wisconsin Badgers continued to add to their deep quarterback room for 2023, adding former four-star Braedyn Locke, who is transferring from the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Locke, a redshirt freshman, is now the third transfer quarterback that Wisconsin has landed in this cycle, joining Nick Evers, who transferred from the Oklahoma Sooners, and Tanner Mordecai, coming from the SMU Mustangs.

With Locke in the fold, the Badgers now have six scholarship quarterbacks for 2023: him, Evers, Mordecai, sixth-year senior Chase Wolf, redshirt freshman Myles Burkett, and incoming freshman Cole LaCrue.

Locke shares a relationship with offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who offered the quarterback a scholarship out of high school when the latter was at UNC.

The 6’1, 200-pound redshirt freshman is also the third four-star quarterback that new head coach Luke Fickell has landed, joining Evers and 2024 signal-caller Mabrey Mettauer, signifying a serious change within the program after middling years at the position.

Locke continues the transfer chain, becoming the eighth transfer that Fickell has landed.

He joins defensive linemen Jeff Pietrowski(Michigan State) and Darian Varner(Temple), offensive linemen Jake Renfro(Cincinnati) and Joe Huber(Cincinnati), quarterbacks Nick Evers(Oklahoma) and Tanner Mordecai(SMU), as well as defensive back Jason Maitre(Boston College).

Following Locke’s commitment, Phil Longo tweeted that his quarterback room was complete, indicating that the Badgers are, indeed, done at the position for the time being.