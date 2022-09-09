Big Ten Weekend Preview - another ugly slate is upon us!

Before I get into it, I’d like to note that this is a terrible Big Ten slate this week and these rankings may be terrible because of that. If anyone needs evidence that the Big Ten needs to get rid of one non-conference game from the schedule, this week has more than enough proof.

14. Wagner @ Rutgers 3pm on BTN

Rutgers is already the least intriguing team in the Big Ten. Stack them up against Wagner who lost to FORDHAM and you get the worst game of the week. Rutgers is favored by 50.5 points.

13. Hawaii @ Michigan 7pm on BTN

Michigan got a lot of hype after they dominated against Colorado State last week. Michigan is favored by 46 points and Hawaii stinks. Find another game to watch.

12. Arkansas State @ Ohio State 11am on BTN

No interest in watching this disaster. Ohio State is favored by 44 points and the only thing that will stop them from covering will be the time in the game when Ohio State pulls their starters.

11. Indiana State @ Purdue 3pm on BTN

Purdue is coming off a loss that probably has them feeling very bitter. This is technically an instate rivalry game but it’s not going to be a game. Purdue is favored by 34.5 points.

10. Akron @ Michigan State 3pm on BTN

Akron isn’t going to be in this game very long. Michigan State is favored by 34 points and it’s not worth anyone’s time.

8. Western Illinois @ Minnesota 11am on BTN

Minnesota is favored by 35.5 points but I ranked it higher than the Michigan State game because I am personally intrigued to see Minnesota this year. They feel like a team that is going to be in the conversation for winning the West all year.

8. Idaho @ Indiana 7pm on BTN

Indiana is favored by 31.5 but Idaho gave Washington State a decent game last week. They had an opportunity to tie the game with a minute left before throwing an interception. If Indiana covers it could be a sign they are better than last year.

if we ever have to abandon earth and colonize another planet we should send indiana football fans, as they are the most emotionally experienced for the stress and disasters that may befall our brave expedition — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) September 3, 2022

7. Maryland @ Charlotte 2:30 pm on Stadium

Maryland is favored by 27 points and you should find something else to watch. The only reason why this is #7 is because the spread is closer than those that are ranked behind them.

6. Ohio @ Penn State 11am on ABC

Penn State is favored by 26.6 points in this one. Will it be any good? Probably not.

5. Georgia Southern @ Nebraska 6:30pm FS1

I said it last week. Never miss a game that Scott Frost coaches this year. Nebraska was in a close one up until the 3rd quarter against North Dakota last week and somehow Frost was able to sneak it out. I have no idea how good Georgia Southern is this year but they did put up 59 points against Morgan State last week. Nebraska is favored by 23.5 points but could this be a shootout given Nebraska’s defense? If Nebraska loses then Lincoln will burn.

4. Virginia @ Illinois 3pm on ESPNU

I’m not sure this game has any intrigue besides that it may be a close game. Illinois is favored by 3.5 points which is virtually nothing. I wouldn’t be surprised if Virginia wins outright after Illinois lost a close game against Indiana last week.

3. Duke @ Northwestern 11am on FS1

Smart kid gathering in Evanston! If you are a Big Ten addict, this should be your 11am game on Saturday. Northwestern looked strong offensively in Ireland two weeks ago. Can they replicate that? Northwestern is favored by 8.5 points and if their defense steps up their play, they could win by a lot more.

2. Washington State @ Wisconsin 2:30 pm on Fox

See some of our other previews for this one. By far and away the most interesting game of the Badger’s non-conference schedule.

1.Iowa State @ Iowa 3pm on BTN

The only reason why this game is #1 over Washington State and Wisconsin is because of the rivalry. It should be a fascinating game. I won’t go as far as to call it a great game, especially after what Iowa’s offense looked like last week, but I am intrigued to see if Iowa’s defense can win them another game. Iowa is favored by 3.5 points and the over/under is set at 40.5. Expect an ugly game unless something changes for Iowa’s offense in practice this week. Short fields and trick plays may be the recipe for Iowa to win this one. I’m taking Iowa state outright and the under.