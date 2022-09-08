Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 367: Washington State Preview with Coug Center

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we dive into the Badger's week two contest against the Washington State Cougars. To start, we dive into how we expect the Badger's offense to attack an aggressive Washington State defense. After that, we discuss how the Badger's defense will look to slow the Cougar's pass-happy attack. Later, we dive into some other keys to the contest before getting into players to watch, score prediction, and Big Ten predictions.

To finish the show we are joined by Michael Preston of Coug Center to get an insider's perspective on the Washington State Cougars to discuss how they have faired thus far, and how the program is trending under new Head Coach Jake Dickert. Enjoy!