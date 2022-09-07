Washington State vs. Wisconsin: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The Wisconsin Badgers are back in action this Saturday, September 10th, at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin will face off with Washington State with the kickoff set for 2:30 Central. Both teams come into the contest 1-0 after winning their home openers in week one.

Washington State is coming off a dicey victory in their opener against FCS Idaho, 24-17. In the contest, Idaho jumped out to an early 10-0 lead before the Cougars clawed back and eventually pulled away late in the 2nd half.

Last season, the Cougars finished the year 7-6 and were crowned the Sun Bowl champions to finish the season. Current Head Coach Jake Dickert took over as interim head coach in 2021 and capped the season with a 3-3 record to get to a bowl. Fun fact, Dickert was born in Oconto, Wisconsin, and played his college ball for UW-Stevens Point. Dickert says he was a die-hard Badger fan growing up, attending many games at Camp Randall.

Speaking of Wisconsin connections, former Badger Nakia Watson is the starting running back for the Cougars and he led the team in rushing in their opener with 117 yards on 18 carries.

This meeting between Wisconsin and Washington State will be the third time the two programs have faced one another, with Wisconsin winning both contests. The Badgers defeated the Cougars 35-26 in 1976. In 2007 Wisconsin won 42-21 as a result of a huge game from wideout Luke Swan (Shoutout Fennimore, hope all is well Luke and Swan family) who hauled in 8 catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

How to watch/listen

TV: FOX, 2:30 p.m. CT

Streaming: FOX Sports App, Hulu TV + Live, Youtube TV, SlingTV, FuboTV, Directv Stream

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

Weather: 81 degrees, partly cloudy

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Wisconsin -17.5, Total of 46.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)