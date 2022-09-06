Wisconsin Football: Badgers drop in latest AP Poll

After beating Illinois State 38-0 in the season opener Wisconsin dropped a spot from the preseason poll to #19. The Badgers checked in at #18 in the coaches poll which is up two spots from their preseason ranking.

Other Big Ten teams in the rankings include Ohio State #3 (coaches and AP), Michigan #4 in the AP and #5 in the coaches, and Michigan State #14 in AP and #11 in the coaches poll. Other big ten teams receiving votes were Penn State (would be 27th), Minnesota, and Purdue (1 vote).

Despite dropping one spot in the AP the Badgers, to me, still feel like they’re in the right range. Neither of these rankings is going to be clear until we get into conference play.. In my opinion, between 15 and 20 feels right until competition picks up. Otherwise, that little number means very little.

Some other notes, Florida went from unranked to ranked #12 after their win against Utah. Utah subsequently dropped six spots to #13, while PAC 12 South rival USC jumped four spots after beating Rice. Additionally, North Carolina State dropped four spots after they survived against East Carolina.

Full rankings here:

AP Poll

Coaches Poll