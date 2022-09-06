 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wisconsin Football: Badgers drop in latest AP Poll

Winning by 38 just isn’t enough apparently!

By nicksnow
Illinois State v Wisconsin Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

After beating Illinois State 38-0 in the season opener Wisconsin dropped a spot from the preseason poll to #19. The Badgers checked in at #18 in the coaches poll which is up two spots from their preseason ranking.

Other Big Ten teams in the rankings include Ohio State #3 (coaches and AP), Michigan #4 in the AP and #5 in the coaches, and Michigan State #14 in AP and #11 in the coaches poll. Other big ten teams receiving votes were Penn State (would be 27th), Minnesota, and Purdue (1 vote).

Despite dropping one spot in the AP the Badgers, to me, still feel like they’re in the right range. Neither of these rankings is going to be clear until we get into conference play.. In my opinion, between 15 and 20 feels right until competition picks up. Otherwise, that little number means very little.

Some other notes, Florida went from unranked to ranked #12 after their win against Utah. Utah subsequently dropped six spots to #13, while PAC 12 South rival USC jumped four spots after beating Rice. Additionally, North Carolina State dropped four spots after they survived against East Carolina.

Full rankings here:

AP Poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. North Carolina State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

Coaches Poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Baylor
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Oklahoma State
  11. Michigan State
  12. USC
  13. North Carolina State
  14. Pittsburgh
  15. Utah
  16. Miami
  17. Arkansas
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Florida
  20. Kentucky
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Mississippi
  24. Oregon
  25. BYU

