Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 366: Illinois State Takeaways + Week Two Lookahead

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a week one recap to get to as well as a quick look ahead into week two. To start, we recap the Badger's season-opening win and dive into what we thought looked good, and what we thought needed some work heading into the second week. After that, we touch on some injury news before handing out some game balls and putting a bow on all things week one.

To finish the show we take a quick look ahead into week two and discuss what we might be watching for as the Badgers prep for their next contest with the Washington State Cougars.

Programming note: apologies for the delay on this pod, we generally like to have recap episodes out on Monday or Tuesday morning but things are a little delayed with the holiday.