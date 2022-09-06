Wisconsin Football: Injury report and depth chart vs Washington State Cougars

The Wisconsin Badgers released their weekly depth chart on Monday ahead of their Week two matchup against the Washington State Cougars.

While a majority of the two-deeps remained the same, injuries and opportunities have caused a shift at certain positions.

New developments on the #Badgers depth chart:



- Myles Burkett is QB2

- Kamo'i Latu/Preston Zachman in for Hunter Woehler at FS

- Alexander Smith back at CB2(missed game) pic.twitter.com/P4NHVSSKC7 — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) September 5, 2022

After relieving Graham Mertz of his duties in garbage time on Saturday, quarterback Myles Burkett has been raised to the backup quarterback over redshirt freshman Deacon Hill, despite being a true freshman himself.

On Monday, when asked about his preparation, Burkett said that he went through all the motions on his reps against imaginary defenses during practice to get everything in a rhythm.

Additionally, with the injury to Hunter Wohler on Saturday, safety Kamo’i Latu has stepped into the starting role opposite of John Torchio, with sophomore Preston Zachman in consideration as well.

Lastly, cornerback Alexander Smith, who missed Saturday’s game due to injury, is back in the starting spot opposite of Jay Shaw, while Toledo transfer Justin Clark is, once again, the backup nickelback after being inactive against the Redbirds.

The injury report has a few updates after Saturday’s game, with some extra injuries being added to the list.

Hunter Wohler listed as OUT on the injury report currently. pic.twitter.com/MoVhf1xELe — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) September 6, 2022

Overall, the injury report hasn’t changed much from Week 1’s list of players, although safety Hunter Wohler is currently listed as OUT with the leg injury he suffered against the Redbirds.

Stay tuned for next week’s depth chart and injury report!