GAME NOTES: No. 18 Wisconsin 38, Illinois State 0

NOTABLE QUOTES

Paul Chryst’s opening statement:

“Certainly proud of the effort the guys put in all week. And then any time we get to play this game to get a chance to win, it involves a lot of contributions. And we had that. And as a coach, you always appreciate that. And it was certainly a game where there are so many things that we look at that are positive and we can build off of. And then, you know, automatically there are things that you know during the game and I’m sure there will be when we take a look at the film areas where we’ve got to clean up. You know, it’s one of those games.”

What’s great about the game is there is no script. It’s how you react to different situations. And I thought — the one thing that the guys did do was they stayed steady through that and kept playing. And so it was good to start the season, it was good to play and, you know, wanted the guys to enjoy that tonight, the victory, and then come back and continue to get better.”

Paul Chryst on John Torchio’s interception return for a touchdown:

“Yeah. I think, you know, certainly was a play that I think sparked everyone, especially the way that drive had been going. It’s a credit to certainly Torch who made the play and yet every play is — it takes everyone to make those happen.”

Graham Mertz on completing passes to seven different receivers:

“Just taking what was there, I think that’s just the biggest thing, you want to spread the ball around, you want to get a lot of guys touches, the cool this is that we have a lot of guys that might not have gotten touches tonight, that are going to and they’re going to contribute, it was definitely good to get some guys going — it feels good to spread it around.”

Graham Mertz on Markus Allen, who dropped Mertz’s opening pass, but then caught three passes throughout the remainder of the game:

“He came home with me during the offseason, we’ve had a lot of deep talks and the biggest thing with him is that we’ve got that level of trust built up where I can get on him, he can get on me.”

Game Notes were provided by the University of Wisconsin Athletic Department.

TEAM NOTES

Today’s captains: senior NT Keeanu Benton, junior ILB Nick Herbig, junior QB Graham Mertz

Today’s attendance: 73,727

Paul Chryst improved to 66-23 (.742) in his 8th season as Wisconsin’s head coach, passing Phil King and moving into sole possession of third place on UW’s all-time wins list:

WINS AS WISCONSIN COACH, ALL-TIME

Coach (Years) Wins

1. Barry Alvarez (1990-2005)* 119

2. Bret Bielema (2006-12) 68

3. Paul Chryst (2015-present) 66

4. Phil King (1896-1902, ’05) 65

5. Milt Bruhn (1956-66) 52

* Also served as coach in 2 bowl games (2012, 2014)

Under Chryst, Wisconsin is:

23-4 (.852) in non-conference games

20-4 (.833) in the month of September

37-8 (.822) at Camp Randall Stadium

The Badgers scored their ninth shutout of the Chryst era (2015-present), and their first since blanking Illinois 24-0 on Oct. 9, 2021. The shutout marked the 15th time in 62 games under defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard that UW did not allow an offensive touchdown.

Wisconsin held Illinois State to 57 rushing yards, the third consecutive game in which the Badgers have held their opponent to fewer than 100 yards on the ground, dating to last season.

UW has held opponents under 100 rushing yards in 10 of its last 14 contests, dating to last year’s season opener.

Wisconsin totaled 221 rushing yards and 219 passing yards — its first game with 200 yards both rushing and passing since the Badgers threw for 229 yards and rushed for 268 in their win over Northwestern on Nov. 13, 2021.

UW went 4-for-4 in the red zone, punching in 3 touchdowns and converting a Vito Calvaruso field goal. The Badgers held Illinois State to an 0-for-2 mark in the red zone.

The Badgers won their 8th straight home night game and improved to 20-5 all-time in night games at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin has now won 20 of its last 23 season openers and 26 of its last 27 home openers.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES