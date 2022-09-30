Big Ten Weekend Preview... can someone say gross?!

Well, this is not a good Big Ten slate this week, but the last time I said that in week 2, it turned out to be a wild weekend. Here is where I am ranking the games this week:

7. Indiana @ Nebraska 6:30 on 6:30 on BTN

Yuck. Nebraska is favored by 5.5 points and I can name a million reasons why this isn’t worth your time.

6. Northwestern @ Penn State 2:30pm on ESPN

Northwestern should be relegated and you shouldn’t watch this game. Can the Nittany Lions cover a 26.5 point spread? That should be the only interesting thing to keep an eye on here.

5. Rutgers @ Ohio State 2:30pm on BTN

Yuck. Ohio State is a juggernaut and Rutgers is not. Ohio State is favored by 40.5.

4. Michigan State @ Maryland 2:30pm on FS1

Maryland should put up record passing numbers against a very bad Michigan State defense should Taulia Tagovailoa and Rakeem Jarrett be able to go. Michigan State doesn’t look any better than they were two years ago and there are a lot of questions in East Lansing after paying Mel Tucker as much money as they did after only one good season. TUCK COMIN.

3. Illinois @ Wisconsin 11am on BTN

The fact that this is in the top 3 tells you a lot about this week’s big ten slate. Go check out some of our other stories to get more information but Wisconsin is only favored by 7. That is not what it used to be when they would play Illinois. Also, Bret Bielema is making his much-anticipated return and I’d expect he’d have some wrinkles prepared for this week.

2. Purdue @ Minnesota 11am on ESPN2

Will Purdue be the one to make it at least somewhat difficult for us to consider Minnesota as actually being good? Badger fans will continue to watch Minnesota as they seem like the team to beat in the Big Ten West this year. Minnesota is favored by 12 points heading into this week.

1. Michigan @ Iowa 11am on FOX

I am only putting this at #1 because it’s the only nationally televised game this week. Michigan looked like they had some vulnerabilities last week against Maryland. Meanwhile, Iowa has found more offense in the past couple of games but this will still offer a major test to them. Iowa is 5-1 in their previous 6 home games against AP top 10 teams. This should be a very interesting game if Iowa’s defense can continuously stop Michigan’s offense.