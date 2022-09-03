IT’S GAMEDAY IN MADISON: WEEK 1 CONTENT RECAP

ON WISCONSIN, ON WISCONSIN, PLUNGE RIGHT THROUGH THAT LINE!

It’s Gameday in Madison folks as the Wisconsin Badgers get ready to open their season in Camp Randall Stadium against the Illinois State Redbirds. This week, we’ve had a ton of coverage here at B5Q getting you ready for tonight’s contest. If you missed it, we’ve got it all right here.

To start the week, we had our first installment of the depth chart and injury report. Unfortunately for the Badgers, they are without a few names for week one, including backup quarterback Chase Wolf who went down with a knee injury. Get well soon, Chase!

On to rehab!!!! Thanks ⁦@WilderCollin⁩ , you are a true teammate. On Wisconsin!!! pic.twitter.com/eqtFxSiN7w — Steve Wolf (@swolfhoops) August 29, 2022

On Tuesday we dropped a Big Ten Preview Podcast with our great friends over at Off Tackle Empire so be sure to check that out! Later, we recapped Paul Chryst’s opening press conference where he said a whole lot of words while also saying nothing at all, a tradition unlike any other!

As for game previews, we got into Wisconsin’s keys to victory and took a look at how Illinois State fared in 2021 with our How You Doin’ series. Additionally, we dropped a great Illinois State Preview Podcast to get you guys prepped for tonight to go along with our weekly Q&A. If you consume all of that media leading up to kickoff you should be able to name every player on Illinois State’s roster along with their hometown. Ok, maybe not that but I’ll bet you’ll receive enough info to make you sound like you know something. Last but not least, Ryan brought back one of our favorite series detailing why Illinois State’s mascot SUCKS!

Wisconsin wasn’t the only thing we talked about as we dove into some Big Ten projections with our Big Ten prediction roundtable, as well as power rankings for the conference heading into week one. We also ranked each Big Ten contest from worst to first so you know what to focus on if you’re consuming hours and hours of college football this weekend.

Speaking of that, if you’re staying home to watch the game we’ve got you covered with our how-to watch here. Betting on those games? Even better! Tyler’s Take will hopefully have some winners for you here to go along with our Wisconsin betting Preview.