Game Thread: Illinois State at No. 18 Wisconsin

The time has come, the time is here, grab your brats and grab your.... beverage of choice. Yes, folks after a LONGGGGG, grueling, boring summer football is finally back, and more importantly, the Badgers are back as they kick off the season under the lights of Camp Randall Stadium. If you’re looking for a spot to chat about the game, here is your spot.

Wisconsin’s schedule starts out on a MUCH lighter note than it did last year when the Badgers opened against Penn State, and the hope is that it will start out on a much more positive note than things did last year (Fire that Penn State game into the sun).

The Badgers will take on FCS Illinois State and while we don’t know much about Illinois State, we did get a nice idea of who they might be in our weekly Q&A. All in all the Redbirds finished 4-7 a season ago and they pulled off a couple of upsets along the way. Let's hope they don't pull off an upset tonight as I might have to resign from managing this site if they do! Overall, the staff doesn't seem too worried, with a clean sweep in our predictions.

Score Predictions:

Tyler: 38-3

(The rest of the writers didn't check their slack notifications so we only get one prediction)

Here is the latest depth chart, along with players unavailable for tonight's contest: