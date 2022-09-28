Wisconsin Football vs. Illinois: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The Wisconsin Badgers return to Madison this weekend where they will begin Big Ten West play against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Illini come into this game 3-1 fresh off a 31-0 win over FCS Chatanooga.

This series between Wisconsin and Illinois is one that is actually pretty close overall despite Wisconsin’s success in recent years. Wisconsin has won 44 contests while Illinois has won 38 to go along with 7 ties. Recently, Wisconsin has had the upper hand winning 10 of the last 11 meetings. Of course, we all remember the one loss rather fondly.

Illinois will be a good test for the Badgers who are coming off a deflating loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. I think very few people expected Wisconsin to win this past Saturday, but expectations change when it comes to Big Ten West play. Sitting at 2-2 it feels like a line in the sand has once again been drawn and the Badgers need to come out and take care of business.

Illinois, however, is a very solid team especially on the defensive side of the football as they rank towards the top in defensive success rate and defensive havoc. That should pose a strong test for Wisconsin in this Big Ten West opener. Each team already has a conference loss so its a vital one for both.

How to watch/listen

TV: Big Ten Network, 11 AM. CT

Streaming: SlingTV, Fox Sports App, Hulu TV + Live, Youtube TV, FuboTV, Directv Stream

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI

Weather: 67 degrees, sunny

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Wisconsin -7, Total of 43

