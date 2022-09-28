Badgers in the NFL: Week 3

- Russell Wilson, QB (Broncos): Wilson and the Broncos’ offense did next to nothing for three quarters on Sunday night, before finally putting together a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to seal a win over the 49ers. The former Super Bowl champion played poorly for the third straight week, finishing with just 184 passing yards and no touchdowns in the win.
- Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): Taylor finished with 71 rushing yards on 21 carries and hauled in three catches for 20 receiving yards in the Colts’ upset win over the Chiefs.
Great Team Win! Shout out to #ColtsNation for bringing the juice‼️ ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/rbh9PkcBCQ— Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) September 26, 2022
- Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): The eight-year veteran rushed for 26 yards on 12 carries, good for a lackluster 2.17 yards per carry, but salvaged his day by scoring the game-winning touchdown for the Broncos. Gordon also had a season-high five catches for 29 receiving yards in the win.
Melvin Gordon puts the Broncos in front.#Badgers pic.twitter.com/s2h6xPo1um— Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) September 26, 2022
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Texans): Ogunbowale was on the field for 69% of special teams snaps in the Texans’ loss to the Bears.
- Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): Watt played 68% of special teams snaps in the Steelers’ Thursday night loss to the Browns.
- Alec Ingold, FB (Dolphins): Ingold saw action on 28% of offensive snaps and gained no yards on his lone carry of the game on Sunday.
- Quintez Cephus, WR (Lions): Cephus logged 21 total snaps (ten offensive, 11 special teams) and notched one solo tackle in the Lions’ loss to the Vikings.
- Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): The six-year veteran started at right tackle and played every offensive snap for the Saints in Week 3.
- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): Havenstein started at right tackle and played 94% of offensive snaps in the Rams’ win over the Cardinals.
- Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): The eleven-year veteran started at right guard and was on the field for all 60 offensive snaps in the Ravens’ win over the Patriots.
- David Edwards, OG (Rams): Edwards started at left guard and played 100% of offensive snaps for the Rams in Week 3.
- Cole Van Lanen OG (Jaguars): Van Lanen saw the field for just four special teams snaps in the Jaguars’ win over the Chargers.
- Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): Biadasz started at center and played all 64 offensive snaps in the Cowboys’ Monday night win.
- Michael Deiter, C (Dolphins): The former third round pick logged just three special teams snaps in the Dolphins’ win over the Bills.
- J.J. Watt, DE (Cardinals): Watt played 62% of defensive snaps and notched a sack for the second straight week, as the Cardinals fell to the Rams in Week 3.
We like our 99 a little more.@JJWatt x #BirdCityFootball pic.twitter.com/trPiChXUa0— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 25, 2022
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE (Steelers): Loudermilk was inactive for the Steelers’ Week 3 game against the Browns.
- T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): Edwards continued his strong start to the season with an impressive performance in the Eagles’ win over the Commanders. The inside linebacker notched ten total tackles, one sack and two quarterback hits in the game.
TJ Edwards is the 2nd highest graded LB in the NFL (84.9)#Eagles pic.twitter.com/dFsnas7suQ— Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) September 26, 2022
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): The four-year pro played a season-high 23% of defensive snaps and finished with three total tackles and a quarterback hit in Week 3.
- Zack Baun, LB (Saints): Baun saw action on 86% of special teams snaps and had one assisted tackle in the Saints’ Week 3 loss.
- Rachad Wildgoose CB (Commanders): Wildgoose got his first career start at cornerback on Sunday and notched two solo tackles in the Commanders’ loss to the Eagles.
Rookies
- Jake Ferguson, TE (Cowboys): With Dalton Schultz out with an injury, Ferguson got the start at tight end and played 83% of offensive snaps in Week 3. He was targeted three times and had two catches 13 receiving yards in the Cowboys’ win on Monday night.
Jake Ferguson. As the fullback. #Badgers fans explode in joy. https://t.co/ePrAjYKJ3M— JR Radcliffe (@JRRadcliffe) September 27, 2022
- Kendric Pryor, WR (Jaguars): For the third straight week, Pryor was inactive for the Jaguars on Sunday.
- Matt Henningsen, DE (Broncos): The sixth-round pick was on the field for five defensive snaps and two special snaps in the Broncos’ Sunday night win.
- Leo Chenal, LB (Chiefs): Chenal logged 17 total snaps (11 defensive, six special teams) for the Chiefs in Week 3.
- Jack Sanborn, LB (Bears): Sanborn played 59% of special teams snaps in the Bears’ win over the Texans.
Loading comments...