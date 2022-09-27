Wisconsin Basketball: 3-star forward Nolan Winter commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers’ basketball got a lift this past weekend as 2023 three-star forward Nolan Winter committed to the program, choosing Wisconsin over the Minnesota Gophers, where many anticipated he’d end up playing college basketball, given it was his home state.

Winter, who stands at 6’10, 190 pounds, is the fourth commit for the Badgers in their 2023 recruiting class, joining four-star forward/center Gus Yalden, three-star guard John Blackwell, and guard Jack Janicki.

Coincidentally, Winter hails from the same high school as two other Badgers, as he, former center Nate Reuvers, and current forward Tyler Wahl all attended Lakeville North High School in Minnesota.

Winter fielded other scholarship offers from Xavier, Stanford, Oregon State, Nebraska, and Wake Forest, but in the end, the decision appeared to be truly between Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Stanford.

Winter’s archetype is intriguing, given his passing ability, as well as his knack for the three-point line, which will make his placement amongst this Badgers’ team interesting in 2023.

While it is currently unclear where Winter will suit up in the frontcourt when he does join the team, the three-star forward is a huge gain for head coach Greg Gard, who had begun recruiting the Minnesota alum over a year ago.