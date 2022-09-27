Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 372: What needs to change for Wisconsin football? And how close are we to that change?

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, Tyler is once again joined by Adam Hefty to recap the Wisconsin/Ohio State contest from this past Saturday briefly (not much you can say about it really).

After that, we dive into some deeper issues with Wisconsin football and how to realistically deal with those issues. Is it time for a coaching change? If so, are the pastures truly greener or is there an alternative that might work better? If a change isn’t needed, how do you correct the issues Wisconsin seems to be having? All that and more on today’s show.

Editors note: I (Tyler) am traveling for the ole 9-5 this week so posts may be a little delayed compared to other weeks, I appreciate your patience.