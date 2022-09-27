Wisconsin Football: Badgers (obviously) don’t appear in latest college football rankings

Well, I’d like to be doing this post under different circumstances but unfortunately, I am not.

Big ten teams that made this week's polls include Ohio State at #3, Michigan at #4, Penn State at #11, and Minnesota at #23. There is a lot of football left to be played, but I think that we can all agree that Ohio State is going to be virtually untouchable for most of the Big Ten season if they play like they did last Saturday. Michigan may be the only team with a shot at knocking them off later on this season and even that feels like a long shot.

Some other notable changes in the polls include Tennessee moving into the Top 10 after beating Florida. Arkansas fell back to #20 after losing to Texas A&M. And Oklahoma dropped to #18 after losing to unranked Kansas State at home. Also, where is Kansas? Are they real or am I missing something?

Full Rankings below:

AP Top 25:

1-Georgia

2-Alabama

3-Ohio State

4-Michigan

5-Clemson

6-USC

7-Kentucky

8-Tennessee

9-Oklahoma State

10-North Carolina State

11-Penn State

12-Utah

13-Oregon

14-Ole Miss

15-Washington

16-Baylor

17-Texas A&M

18-Oklahoma

19-BYU

20-Arkansas

21-Minnesota

22-Wake Forest

23-Florida St

24-Pittsburgh

25-Kansas State

Coaches Poll:

1-Georgia

2-Alabama

3-Ohio State

4-Michigan

5-Clemson

6-USC

7-Oklahoma State

8-Kentucky

9-Tennessee

10-North Carolina State

11-Ole Miss

12-Penn State

13-Utah

14-Baylor

15-Oregon

16-Oklahoma

17-Texas A&M

18-Washington

19-Arkansas

20-BYU

21-Wake Forest

22-Florida State

23-Minnesota

24-Pittsburgh

25-Syracuse