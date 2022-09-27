Wisconsin Football: Badgers (obviously) don’t appear in latest college football rankings

Well, I’d like to be doing this post under different circumstances but unfortunately, I am not.
Big ten teams that made this week's polls include Ohio State at #3, Michigan at #4, Penn State at #11, and Minnesota at #23. There is a lot of football left to be played, but I think that we can all agree that Ohio State is going to be virtually untouchable for most of the Big Ten season if they play like they did last Saturday. Michigan may be the only team with a shot at knocking them off later on this season and even that feels like a long shot.
Some other notable changes in the polls include Tennessee moving into the Top 10 after beating Florida. Arkansas fell back to #20 after losing to Texas A&M. And Oklahoma dropped to #18 after losing to unranked Kansas State at home. Also, where is Kansas? Are they real or am I missing something?
Full Rankings below:
AP Top 25:
1-Georgia
2-Alabama
3-Ohio State
4-Michigan
5-Clemson
6-USC
7-Kentucky
8-Tennessee
10-North Carolina State
11-Penn State
12-Utah
13-Oregon
14-Ole Miss
15-Washington
16-Baylor
17-Texas A&M
18-Oklahoma
19-BYU
20-Arkansas
21-Minnesota
22-Wake Forest
23-Florida St
24-Pittsburgh
25-Kansas State
Coaches Poll:
1-Georgia
2-Alabama
3-Ohio State
4-Michigan
5-Clemson
6-USC
7-Oklahoma State
8-Kentucky
9-Tennessee
10-North Carolina State
11-Ole Miss
12-Penn State
13-Utah
14-Baylor
15-Oregon
16-Oklahoma
17-Texas A&M
18-Washington
19-Arkansas
20-BYU
21-Wake Forest
23-Minnesota
24-Pittsburgh
25-Syracuse
