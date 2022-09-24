QUICK RECAP: Ohio State dominates Wisconsin in Columbus

From the opening whistle, the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2, 0-1 conference) had no answer for the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 conference), dropping their Big Ten opener, 52-21.

The Badger defense, who normally have the edge against the opposition, gave up five consecutive scoring drives to start the game, before John Torchio intercepted C.J. Stroud, near the end of the first half.

Ohio State was able to compile 539 total offensive yards in the game, while converting 7-of-11 third downs and the only fourth down conversion it attempted.

Stroud finished the game 17-27, 281 yards, five touchdown passes and one interception. On the receiving end of Stroud’s touchdown passes were three different Buckeyes — Emeka Egbuka scored twice, as did Cade Stover and Julian Fleming scored once.

Ohio State also had two players rush for 100-or-more yards, for the first time since the 2019 season.

Treveyon Henderson rushed 21 times for 121 yards and Miyan Williams rushed 11 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Offensively Wisconsin was paced by Braelon Allen, who finished the game with 165 yards on 23 rushes, including a 75-yard rushing touchdown.

Allen, who started off several plays throughout the game in the wildcat formation, also completed his only pass attempt of the night — a 10-yard pass to Jack Eschenbach, to convert a third down.

Graham Mertz had a hard time finding his footing against the Buckeyes defense, going 11-for-20, for 94 yards and threw his third interception on the season, on the opening drive of the game.

Mertz did however, throw a 2-yard touchdown pass to fullback Jackson Acker and Mertz scored Wisconsin’s first touchdown of the game, on a quarterback sneak, to cap off a 10-play, 72 yard drive in the second quarter.

Wisconsin will return home next weekend, to host former head coach, Bret Bielema, who is in his second season at the healm of the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1, 0-1 conference).