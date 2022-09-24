Game Thread: Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio State Buckeyes

The Wisconsin Badgers hit the road for the first time this week and they’ve got a big test in the Ohio State Buckeyes who come into the contest 3-0 and rank 3rd in the country. The Badgers will look to pull off an upset over the Buckeyes, something they have not done in their last eight meetings.

Ohio State possesses the best offense in college football in terms of yards per game and ranks 10th in points per game. That is largely due to quarterback CJ Stroud who is coming off a Heisman runner-up season in 2021 (more like Heisman snub IMO). He also possesses a plethora of weapons headlined by the likes of Jackson Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr.

On defense, Ohio State spent nearly two million dollars on defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and so far the results have been up and down. Numbers-wise, Ohio State doesn’t have a ton of glaring issues but they have been susceptible to some big plays with a secondary that has struggled at times through three games.

Wisconsin will need to play a clean, and nearly perfect, game to win in Columbus and we’ll see if they can do so under the lights of Buckeyes Stadium as they try and shock the world. Unfortunately, none of our writers see it happening.

Score Predictions

Tyler: 38-20 OSU

Owen: 31-20 OSU

Bremen: 31-27 OSU

Nick: 31-17 OSU

Ryan: 24-21 OSU

JJ: 34-20 OSU

Here is the latest depth chart, along with players unavailable for tonight’s contest:

#Badgers depth chart in Week 4:



Some notable changes:



Tanor Bortolino back in two-deep at RG.



Vito Calvaruso/Jack Van Dyke in the fold for ST. pic.twitter.com/bMnDNmvvtB — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) September 22, 2022

#Badgers Injury Report in Week 4:



Several names off the list, including Stephan Bracey and Tanor Bortolini. pic.twitter.com/Ko2WnzYMKO — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) September 22, 2022

How to watch/listen

TV: ABC, 6:30 p.m. CT

Streaming: SlingTV, WatchESPN, Hulu TV + Live, Youtube TV, FuboTV, Directv Stream

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Buckeye Stadium Columbus, Ohio

Weather: 67 degrees, partly cloudy

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Ohio State -18, Total of 56.5

