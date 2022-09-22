Wisconsin Football: Depth Chart and Injury Report for Week 4

Fresh off a 66-7 victory against the New Mexico State Aggies, the Badgers have their toughest test of the season in Week 4 as they travel to Columbus, Ohio to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Here’s the depth chart for the Badgers for Week 4:

#Badgers depth chart in Week 4:



Some notable changes:



Tanor Bortolino back in two-deep at RG.



Vito Calvaruso/Jack Van Dyke in the fold for ST.

As mentioned, right guard Tanor Bortolini, who had been fighting for the starting spot during training camp, is back in the two-deep after playing last week.

Bortolini saw extensive action off the bench, pairing with Trey Wedig, who saw action at right tackle, alongside the right side of the offensive line.

Bortolini’s usage in Week 4 will be something to monitor, given the magnitude of the matchup, as well as Bortolini’s solid play in Week 3.

Additionally, both Vito Calvaruso and Jack Van Dyke are on the depth chart after missing Week 3. However, whether they’ll play or not, as well as their usage in the game given the necessity to score touchdowns against Ohio State, remains to be seen.

In other news, Rodas Johnson, who exited last weekend’s game with an injury is not on the injury list and remains with the starters on the defensive line.

Here is the injury report for the Badgers for Week 4:

#Badgers Injury Report in Week 4:



Several names off the list, including Stephan Bracey and Tanor Bortolini.

Ahead of Week 4, several names have been removed from the injury report, including receiver Stephan Bracey, linebacker Spencer Lytle, and Bortolini.

However, top cornerback Alexander Smith remains on the list with what’s presumed as a hamstring injury, meaning that Ricardo Hallman is expected to make his fourth straight start opposite of Jay Shaw.

Of the returnees from injury, only Bortolini is expected to potentially have a role in Saturday’s game.

Stay tuned for next week’s Badgers’ depth chart and injury report!