Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 371: Ohio State Preview with Land Grant Holy Land

On today’s episode, we’ve got plenty to get to as we get you ready for a huge contest Saturday night between Wisconsin and Ohio State. To start, we dive into how the Badger's offense will look to attack this Ohio State defense. Do the Badgers need to win by establishing the.... pass? Listen in to find out.

After that, we break down how the Wisconsin defense will look to try and slow down the nation’s top offense led by quarterback CJ Stroud. Later, we dive into our matchup to watch, key players, and score predictions for this contest.

To finish up the show we are joined by Mike Tamanini of Land-Grant Holy Land to get an insider's perspective on this lethal Ohio State offense and changing Ohio State defense. Enjoy!