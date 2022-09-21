Badgers in the NFL: Week 2

- Russell Wilson, QB (Broncos): Wilson had a pedestrian performance under center in Week 2, completing just 45% of his passes for one touchdown and one interception. The Broncos’ got an ugly win over the Texans, but first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Wilson are still not on the same page offensively just two weeks into the season.
- Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): Taylor had a rare quiet day on Sunday, rushing for 54 yards on nine carries and hauling in his lone target for nine receiving yards in the Colts’ loss to the Jaguars.
- Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): Gordon rushed for 47 yards on 10 carries and added one catch for six receiving yards in Denver’s win over the Texans.
Little bit of separation for Javonte Williams yesterday.— Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) September 19, 2022
Week 1 Javonte 38 snaps, Melvin Gordon 27.
Week 2 Javonte 47 snaps, Melvin Gordon 23.
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Texans): Ogunbowale saw action on 69% of special teams snaps and finished with one solo tackle for the Texans in Week 2.
- Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): The seven-year veteran got his first touch of the season, a two-yard rush, on his lone offensive snap of the day. Watt also played 73% of special teams snaps in the Steelers’ loss to the Patriots.
- Alec Ingold, FB (Dolphins): Ingold played 37% of offensive snaps and hauled in both of his two targets for 15 receiving yards in the Dolphins’ comeback win. The fullback also gained one rushing yard on his only carry of the game.
Two minutes of Alex Ingold CRACKING HEADS! FB1 did a little bit of everything Sunday! @AI_XLV #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/ChY6jq47Ey— Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) September 20, 2022
- Quintez Cephus, WR (Lions): Cephus logged 21 total snaps (six offensive, 15 special teams) and had two solo tackles in the Lions’ win on Sunday.
- Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): Ramczyk started at right tackle and was on the field for all 68 offensive snaps in the Saints’ loss to the Buccaneers.
Ryan Ramczyk had an uncharacteristically poor day in pass protection. He's charged with allowing 5 pressures (2 sacks). He's only yielded multiple sacks in a game once before, with just 7 games of 5 or more pressures allowed (and only 3 times since 2019).— John Sigler (@john_siglerr) September 19, 2022
- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): The eight-year veteran started at right tackle and played 98% of offensive snaps for the Rams in Week 2.
- Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): Zeitler started at right guard and played every offensive snap for the Ravens in their loss to the Dolphins.
- David Edwards, OG (Rams): The four-year veteran started at left guard and played 98% of offensive snaps in the Rams’ win over the Falcons.
- Cole Van Lanen OG (Jaguars): Van Lanen saw the field for just four special teams snaps in the Jaguars’ win over the Colts.
- Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): Biadasz started at center and played all 61 offensive snaps for the Cowboys in Week 2.
Nice job by Center and LT pic.twitter.com/aYto2YXJ7a— Duke Manyweather (@BigDuke50) September 20, 2022
- Michael Deiter, C (Dolphins): The former third-round pick logged just six special teams snaps in the Dolphins’ win over the Ravens.
- J.J. Watt, DE (Cardinals): After missing Week 1 with a calf injury, Watt made his season debut on Sunday and notched a sack, two total tackles and a pass defended in the Cardinals’ win over the Raiders.
WATT A SACK— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 18, 2022
Just kidding, we’re not surprised @JJWatt
: #AZvsLV on CBS pic.twitter.com/sIqVhcuMVZ
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE (Steelers): Loudermilk was inactive for the Steelers’ Week 2 game against the Patriots.
- T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): The four-year pro was all over the field for the Eagles on Monday night, finishing with ten total tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass defended in their win over the Vikings. Edwards has turned into a vital piece in the middle of a very good Eagles defense this season.
TJ Edwards vs Vikings:— Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) September 20, 2022
- 10 tackles, 1 TFL
- 3 QB pressures, 2 leading to INTs
- 0 1st downs allowed on 9 targets
- 3rd down PBU#Eagles pic.twitter.com/Hnr6nKQdy2
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): Van Ginkel saw action on 57% of special teams snaps and had one solo tackle in the Dolphins’ comeback win over the Ravens.
- Zack Baun, LB (Saints): Baun played 88% of special teams snaps and notched one tackle in the Saints’ loss to the Buccaneers.
- Rachad Wildgoose CB (Commanders): Wildgoose logged ten special teams snaps for the Commanders in Week 2.
Rookies
- Jake Ferguson, TE (Cowboys): Ferguson played 56% of offensive snaps, but was not targeted in the Cowboys’ win over the Bengals. He also saw the field for 42% of special teams snaps.
Tyler Smith and Matt Farniok pull to get Pollard through, but rookie TE Jake Ferguson’s block helps it become a long gain. pic.twitter.com/1jwRYK1wD0— Cowboys Due Diligence (@StevieJPTX) September 19, 2022
- Kendric Pryor, WR (Jaguars): For the second straight week, Pryor was inactive for the Jaguars on Sunday.
- Matt Henningsen, DE (Broncos): Henningsen was on the field for 18 total snaps (17 defensive, one special teams) and had one tackle for loss in the Broncos’ win over the Texans.
- Leo Chenal, LB (Chiefs): The third-round pick played 29% of defensive snaps and notched two total tackles and a quarterback hit in Week 2. Chenal also saw action on 47% of special teams snaps on Sunday.
- Jack Sanborn, LB (Bears): Sanborn logged 15 special teams snaps in the Bears’ Sunday night loss to the Packers.
