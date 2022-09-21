Wisconsin Football vs. Ohio State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The Wisconsin Badgers hit the road for their first away test of the 2022 season, and boy is it a big one. Wisconsin will travel to Columbus, Ohio to take on the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes come into this contest 3-0 fresh off a 77-21 thrashing over the Toledo Rockets in week three. They also have victories over Arkansas State and Notre Dame.
This series has been one that has been dominated by Ohio State over the course of college football history with the Buckeyes winning 61 of the 84 meetings (75%, 5 ties). Ohio State has won eight straight over the Badgers with their most recent victory coming in the Big Ten Championship in 2019 where the Buckeyes won 34-21. The last time Wisconsin defeated Ohio State was in 2010 and we certainly all remember that one, right?
Here’s to hoping Isaac Gurendo can channel some David Gilreath energy on Saturday night in Columbus as the Badgers try to shock the world. It’s a tough test, especially on the defensive side of the ball, as the Buckeyes possess one of the most lethal offenses in college football coming in averaging 47.7 points per game. Ohio State currently leads the nation in total offense averaging 565.3 yards per game so far this season.
How to watch/listen
TV: ABC, 6:30 p.m. CT
Streaming: SlingTV, WatchESPN, Hulu TV + Live, Youtube TV, FuboTV, Directv Stream
Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)
Stadium: Buckeye Stadium Columbus, Ohio
Weather: 67 degrees, partly cloudy
DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Ohio State -18, Total of 56.5
(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)
Loading comments...