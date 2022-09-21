Wisconsin Football vs. Ohio State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The Wisconsin Badgers hit the road for their first away test of the 2022 season, and boy is it a big one. Wisconsin will travel to Columbus, Ohio to take on the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes come into this contest 3-0 fresh off a 77-21 thrashing over the Toledo Rockets in week three. They also have victories over Arkansas State and Notre Dame.

Wisconsin football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Sling TV gives you even more accessibility to the Badgers, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options, and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of Badger football this season.

This series has been one that has been dominated by Ohio State over the course of college football history with the Buckeyes winning 61 of the 84 meetings (75%, 5 ties). Ohio State has won eight straight over the Badgers with their most recent victory coming in the Big Ten Championship in 2019 where the Buckeyes won 34-21. The last time Wisconsin defeated Ohio State was in 2010 and we certainly all remember that one, right?

Here’s to hoping Isaac Gurendo can channel some David Gilreath energy on Saturday night in Columbus as the Badgers try to shock the world. It’s a tough test, especially on the defensive side of the ball, as the Buckeyes possess one of the most lethal offenses in college football coming in averaging 47.7 points per game. Ohio State currently leads the nation in total offense averaging 565.3 yards per game so far this season.

How to watch/listen

TV: ABC, 6:30 p.m. CT

Streaming: SlingTV, WatchESPN, Hulu TV + Live, Youtube TV, FuboTV, Directv Stream

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Buckeye Stadium Columbus, Ohio

Weather: 67 degrees, partly cloudy

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Ohio State -18, Total of 56.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)