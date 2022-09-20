Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 370: Positives and negatives from the non-conference season

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we start with some talk about Wisconsin volleyball’s recording breaking night before getting into some football discussions. To start, we briefly recap the New Mexico State contest, but after that, we get into a full breakdown of the entire non-conference slate for the Badgers.

First, we talk about the positives that have stood out through the first three games like the play of Graham Mertz and more. After that, we get into the negatives and what we think are the most pressing needs to improve upon as the Badgers turn to their Big Ten slate.

We’ll be back for another podcast later in the week as we preview the Badgers' HUGE Big Ten Opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes.