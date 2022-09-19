Wisconsin Football: Badgers remain unranked in latest AP & Coaches Poll

Week 4 polls are here!

For the second week in a row, Wisconsin was unranked in both polls. Still not surprising but they’ll have an opportunity to make some noise this week.

Ohio State and Michigan stayed put at #3 and #4 this week as they both handily won their last non-conference games. Michigan State, on the other hand, fell out of the AP top 25 completely after getting beat by Washington 39-28 on the road. They fell 10 spots in the coaches' poll to # 21. The other Big Ten team who entered the rankings for the first time was Penn State. They beat Auburn in Auburn 41-12 and they shot into the rankings at #14 in the AP and #15 in the Coaches poll. Minnesota and Wisconsin both received votes but missed the cut again this week.

Other notable changes include Tennessee jumping to #11 ahead of their ranked matchup with Florida this weekend. Miami fell from #13 down to #25 after losing to Texas A&M. BYU dropped to# 19 following a loss to Oregon who checked 10 spots up from last week at #15.

Full Rankings here:

AP top 25

1-Georgia

2-Alabama

3-Ohio State

4-Michigan

5-Clemson

6-Oklahoma

7-USC

8-Kentucky

9-Oklahoma State

10-Arkansas

11-Tennessee

12-North Carolina State

13-Utah

14-Penn State

15-Oregon

16-Ole Miss

17-Baylor

18-Washington

19-BYU

20-Florida

21-Wake Forest

22-Texas

23-Texas A&M

24-Pittsburgh

25-Miami

Coaches Poll

1-Georgia

2-Alabama

3-Ohio State

4-Michigan

5-Clemson

6-Oklahoma

7-USC

8-Oklahoma State

9-Kentucky

10-Arkansas

11-North Carolina State

12-Tennessee

13-Ole Miss

14-Utah

15-Penn State

16-Wake Forest

17-Baylor

18-Oregon

19-Texas

20-Texas A&M

21-Michigan State

22-Florida

23-BYU

24-Washington

25-Miami