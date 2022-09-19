Wisconsin Football: Badgers remain unranked in latest AP & Coaches Poll

Week 4 polls are here!
For the second week in a row, Wisconsin was unranked in both polls. Still not surprising but they’ll have an opportunity to make some noise this week.
Ohio State and Michigan stayed put at #3 and #4 this week as they both handily won their last non-conference games. Michigan State, on the other hand, fell out of the AP top 25 completely after getting beat by Washington 39-28 on the road. They fell 10 spots in the coaches' poll to # 21. The other Big Ten team who entered the rankings for the first time was Penn State. They beat Auburn in Auburn 41-12 and they shot into the rankings at #14 in the AP and #15 in the Coaches poll. Minnesota and Wisconsin both received votes but missed the cut again this week.
Other notable changes include Tennessee jumping to #11 ahead of their ranked matchup with Florida this weekend. Miami fell from #13 down to #25 after losing to Texas A&M. BYU dropped to# 19 following a loss to Oregon who checked 10 spots up from last week at #15.
Full Rankings here:
AP top 25
1-Georgia
2-Alabama
3-Ohio State
4-Michigan
5-Clemson
6-Oklahoma
7-USC
8-Kentucky
10-Arkansas
11-Tennessee
12-North Carolina State
13-Utah
14-Penn State
15-Oregon
16-Ole Miss
17-Baylor
18-Washington
19-BYU
20-Florida
21-Wake Forest
22-Texas
23-Texas A&M
24-Pittsburgh
25-Miami
Coaches Poll
1-Georgia
2-Alabama
3-Ohio State
4-Michigan
5-Clemson
6-Oklahoma
7-USC
8-Oklahoma State
9-Kentucky
10-Arkansas
11-North Carolina State
12-Tennessee
13-Ole Miss
14-Utah
15-Penn State
16-Wake Forest
17-Baylor
18-Oregon
19-Texas
20-Texas A&M
21-Michigan State
22-Florida
23-BYU
24-Washington
25-Miami
