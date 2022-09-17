QUICK RECAP: Wisconsin dominates New Mexico State, in 66-7 win

MADISON — The Wisconsin Badgers (2-1, 0-0 conference) bounce back in a big way, with a shellacking of the New Mexico State Aggies (0-4, 0-0 conference), 66-7.

The Wisconsin offense scored its first first quarter touchdown of the season, on its opening drive, following an Isaac Guerendo 50-yard return of the opening kick.

With the short field, Braelon Allen carried three times, with his final carry of the drive going for a 39-yard touchdown. It was Allen’s first of three touchdowns in the game.

Allen finished with 15 carries for 86 yards and his three scores, before exiting in the third quarter.

However, the Wisconsin offense was far from done, as the Badgers scored on four consecutive drives in the second quarter, getting touchdowns from Chez Mellusi, Allen and Skyler Bell, pushing its way to 35-point advantage at halftime.

Graham Mertz had himself a game as well for the cardinal and white, completing 12-15 passes for 251 yards and three touchdown passes. Mertz also threw his second interception of the season, which was tipped, causing it to be intercepted.

Two of Mertz’s three touchdown passes went to Skyler Bell, who finished the game with four receptions for 108 yards, to go along with his two scores. While Keontez Lewis hauled in an 18-yard touchdown reception as well.

Guerendo capped off an 8-play, 70-yard drive in the third quarter, which was led by Myles Burkett.

Burkett was 3-3 for 63 yards on on the scoring drive, completing all three of his passes to Dean Engram, the converted defensive back, who recorded his first receptions of his career.

Guerendo would later add a second rushing touchdown on a 30-yard rush. He finished the game with 12 rushes for 77 yards to go along with his two scores.

Nate Van Zelst, who was filling in for Vito Calvaruso made his only field goal attempt, from 27 yards.

Defensively, Wisconsin was suffocating in the game, only allowing the Aggies to amass 242 total yards, most of which were gained on two drives, which totalled 82 yards and 75 yards. One drive ending in a missed field goal and the Aggies’ only touchdown of the game.

The Badgers held the Aggies to 4-of-15 on third downs and forced thee turnovers, all interceptions.

With Wisconsin’s non-conference slate of games coming to an end, the Badgers will travel to Columbus, OH, for a match up with Ohio State.