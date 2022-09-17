IT’S GAMEDAY IN MADISON: WEEK THREE CONTENT RECAP & LINKS

ON WISCONSIN, ON WISCONSIN, PLUNGE RIGHT THROUGH THAT LINE!

Another gameday is upon us as the Badgers get ready to take on the New Mexico State. This one should be an easier contest for the Badgers, but they’ve still got to play the game. Once again, we’ve had another good week of coverage here at B5Q. In case you missed anything, we’ve got all our links from the week here to help get you to read up on all things from this final non-conference contest.

New Mexico State Preview Podcast

How you doin’... New Mexico State

How to watch Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State

Paul Chryst Press Conference Recap

Injury Report & Depth Chart

Big Ten Power Rankings

Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State Betting Preview

College Football Week Three Betting Preview

Why Your Mascot Sucks - New Mexico State

Recruiting updates