IT’S GAMEDAY IN MADISON: WEEK THREE CONTENT RECAP & LINKS

ON WISCONSIN, ON WISCONSIN, PLUNGE RIGHT THROUGH THAT LINE!
Another gameday is upon us as the Badgers get ready to take on the New Mexico State. This one should be an easier contest for the Badgers, but they’ve still got to play the game. Once again, we’ve had another good week of coverage here at B5Q. In case you missed anything, we’ve got all our links from the week here to help get you to read up on all things from this final non-conference contest.
New Mexico State Preview Podcast
How you doin’... New Mexico State
How to watch Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State
Paul Chryst Press Conference Recap
Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State Betting Preview
College Football Week Three Betting Preview
Why Your Mascot Sucks - New Mexico State
Is Wisconsin Football backsliding? Surely, this article did not cause any Online Discourse TM
Loading comments...