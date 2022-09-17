Game Thread: New Mexico State Aggies at Wisconsin Badgers (Mahlman, others ruled out)

Wisconsin football returns to Camp Randall for one last week before hitting the road next Saturday. The Badgers will look to correct some mistakes and clean up some issues against the New Mexico State Aggies after a down performance against Washington State.

The Aggies, frankly, should be a much easier test than what Wisconsin faced last week. They enter the game 0-3 and most power rankings have them as one of the bottom two FBS teams in the nation next to Florida International. New Mexico State has struggled on both sides of the football, but particularly on offense as the Aggies are averaging just 8.33 points per game so far this season. Overall, they rank 130th in total offense which isn’t last thanks to Iowa’s nepotism (let's all take a pause to laugh at Iowa)!

On defense, things have been better as the Aggies rank 58th in the country in total defense. They actually rank 16th in pass defense..... but that is because nobody really looks to pass as their run defense ranks 112th in the country.

Overall, this should be a game that Wisconsin is able to handle comfortably, and hopefully they can tune some things up as they get ready to hit the road to take on Ohio State next week. Get in, get out, stay healthy!

Staff Score Predictions

Tyler: 38-0 UW

Owen: 63-6 UW

Ryan: 31-3 UW

Bremen: 41-3 UW

Kevin: 38-7 UW

Jack: 39-0 UW

JJ: 51-3 UW

Here is the latest depth chart, along with players unavailable for tonight’s contest:

How to watch/listen

TV: BTN, 2:30 p.m. CT

Streaming: FOX Sports App, Hulu TV + Live, Youtube TV, SlingTV, FuboTV, Directv Stream

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

Weather: 80 degrees, partly cloudy

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Wisconsin -37, Total of 46.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)