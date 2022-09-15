Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 369: Wisconsin Football vs. New Mexico State Preview

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we dive into everything from Wisconsin’s week three contest against New Mexico State. To start, we discuss how we think the Badger offense will look to get things right as they go up against a weak New Mexico State front seven. After that, we talk about how Wisconsin’s defense should fare against an Aggie offense that is struggling to find its footing so far this season as they are off to an 0-3 start and rank just ahead of Iowa offensively.

To finish the episode we discuss our usual players to watch, the matchup to watch, and score predictions for the contest. Lastly, we dive into some Big Ten picks for what should be an intriguing non-conference slate with many high-profile matchups. Enjoy!