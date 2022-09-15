Badgers in the NFL: Week 1

- Russell Wilson, QB (Broncos): Wilson completed 69% of his passes for 340 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos’ loss to his former team on Monday night. The eleven-year veteran had an up-and-down first game as a Bronco but first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett did Russ no favors with some of his play-calling and decision-making.
20 seconds of heavy boos by Seahawks fans for Russell Wilson before his first snap with the Broncos pic.twitter.com/CwnF2QskTb— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 13, 2022
- Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): Taylor picked up where he left off last season, rushing for 161 yards and a touchdown in the Colts’ overtime tie against the Texans. Last year’s rushing yards leader also hauled in four catches for 14 receiving yards in the game.
Who but Jonathan Taylor for our first TD of the year?— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 11, 2022
- Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): Gordon rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries and added two catches for 14 receiving yards in Denver’s Monday night loss to the Seahawks. The eight-year veteran also fumbled at the goal line in the third quarter.
Melvin Gordon fumbled at the goal line on 4th & goal— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 13, 2022
Seahawks recover the ball pic.twitter.com/ySx4tOvJ8f
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Texans): The former walk-on was on the field for 66% of special teams snaps in the Texans’ tie to the Colts.
- Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): The seven-year veteran saw the field for six offensive snaps and also played 69% of special teams snaps for the Steelers in Week 1.
- Alec Ingold, FB (Dolphins): Ingold played 37% of offensive snaps and hauled in one of two targets for eight receiving yards in the Dolphins’ win. The fullback also gained two rushing yards on his only carry of the game.
No surprise here but Alec Ingold’s usage in Week 1 really mirrored that of Kyle Juszczyk in San Fran, like a hybrid tight end. Don’t want to overreact to one game but wouldn’t be surprised to see that continue over 12 personnel w/ Gesicki + Smythe.— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 13, 2022
- Quintez Cephus, WR (Lions): Cephus logged only ten total snaps (two offensive, eight special teams) in the Lions’ loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
- Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): The former All-Pro started at right tackle and played all 61 offensive snaps in the Saints win over the Falcons.
- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): Havenstein started at right tackle and played every offensive snap for the Rams in Week 1.
- Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): The eleven-year veteran started at right guard and was on the field for every offensive snap in the Ravens’ win over the Jets.
- David Edwards, OG (Rams): Edwards started at left guard and played all 67 offensive snaps in the Rams’ loss to the Bills last Thursday.
- Cole Van Lanen OG (Jaguars): Van Lanen was active but played just one offensive snap for the Jaguars in Week 1.
- Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): Biadasz started at center and played every offensive snap for the Cowboys on Sunday night.
Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said he was “really proud” of how Tyler Smith played Sunday at left tackle. Said he also liked what he saw from center Tyler Biadasz.— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 13, 2022
On Jason Peters: “We’ll have a spot for him. He can play both tackles. There are all kinds of combinations there.”
- Michael Deiter, C (Dolphins): The former third-round pick logged just four special teams snaps in the Dolphins’ win over the Patriots.
- J.J. Watt, DE (Cardinals): The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was inactive for the Cardinals in Week 1 due to a calf injury.
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE (Steelers): Loudermilk was inactive for the Steelers Week 1 game against the Bengals.
- T.J. Watt, LB (Steelers): Last season’s Defensive Player of the Year notched three tackles for loss, one sack, and an interception before leaving Sunday’s game with a pectoral injury. Initially feared to be season-ending, Watt received some good news on Tuesday that the injury will not require surgery and he could return in six weeks.
Doctors determined this afternoon that Steelers’ LB T.J. Watt does not surgery on his torn pectoral and he now is expected to miss about six weeks, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2022
- T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): Edwards started at inside linebacker and played every defensive snap in the Eagles’ win over the Lions. The Eagles’ defensive signal caller had seven total tackles and one pass defended in the game.
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): The four-year pro logged 14 total snaps (seven defensive, seven special teams) and notched one tackle for the Dolphins in Week 1.
- Zack Baun, LB (Saints): Baun played 88% of special teams snaps and had one solo tackle in the Saints’ comeback win over the Falcons. An early third-round pick in the 2020 draft, Baun logged zero snaps at linebacker in Week 1 and still hasn’t been able to carve out a role on the Saints’ defense.
- Rachad Wildgoose CB (Commanders): Wildgoose saw the field for eight special teams snaps in the Commanders’ win over the Jaguars.
Rookies
- Jake Ferguson, TE (Cowboys): The fourth-round pick logged 11 offensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps in his NFL debut on Sunday.
- Kendric Pryor, WR (Jaguars): Pryor was inactive for the Jaguars’ Week 1 game against the Commanders.
- Matt Henningsen, DE (Broncos): Henningsen played just four total snaps (three defensive, one special teams) in the Broncos’ loss to the Seahawks.
Speaks to the camp sixth-round DL Matt Henningsen had that he gets the nod tonight. Teammates say he grasped the playbook immediately. Perhaps not a surprise for a guy who was compared by a scout before the draft to Will Hunting. https://t.co/gJrK1pFPg4— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) September 12, 2022
- Leo Chenal, LB (Chiefs): The third-round pick played 15% of defensive snaps and also saw 11 snaps on special teams in his first game in the league.
- Jack Sanborn, LB (Bears): Sanborn made his NFL debut on Sunday, logging 15 special teams snaps in the Bears’ win over the 49ers.
