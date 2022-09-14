How to watch NM State vs. Wisconsin in Week 3

The Wisconsin Badgers are back in action this week to try and rebound from a brutal loss in week two at the hands of Washington State. The Badgers will look to get back on track against the New Mexico State Aggies. New Mexico State finished the season 2-10 in 2021 and is already off to a rough start in 2022.

New Mexico State comes into this week leading the nation in losses with three already under their belt. New Mexico State opened the season in week 0 losing to Nevada, and the following week they were destroyed by Minnesota 38-0, and this past week lost to UTEP 20-13.

These two teams have met just once before, quite a ways back, in 1962 when the Badgers won 69-13. Overall, there isn’t a lot more to say about this football game. New Mexico State is a pretty poor football team and Wisconsin should be able to get some things right against a lesser opponent. Let’s hope they do because Wisconsin goes from playing one of the worst teams in the country this week to one of the best in the country next week when they travel to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

How to watch/listen

TV: BTN, 2:30 p.m. CT

Streaming: FOX Sports App, Hulu TV + Live, Youtube TV, SlingTV, FuboTV, Directv Stream

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

Weather: 80 degrees, partly cloudy

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Wisconsin -37, Total of 46.5

