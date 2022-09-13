Wisconsin Football: depth chart and injury report for Week 3

The Wisconsin Badgers released their weekly depth chart on Monday ahead of their week three matchup against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The entirety of the two-deep was pretty much the same, although there are some new developments.

Didn't tweet about it yesterday, but here's the #Badgers injury report and depth chart for Week 3: pic.twitter.com/JZ0byy8zrB — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) September 13, 2022

Right tackle Riley Mahlman, who missed last Sunday’s game due to injury, is back with the starting unit on the depth chart and isn’t listed on the injury report ahead of the game, showing optimism towards his progress.

Looking at the injury report, cornerback Alexander Smith has been listed as out for Saturday’s game. While he hasn’t played yet this season, Smith’s name hasn’t featured on the preliminary status report until this week.

With him likely out for a third week, redshirt freshman Ricardo Hallman should get his third straight start on the outside.

However, backup slot cornerback Justin Smith is not on the injury report, despite missing the last two weeks as well, perhaps providing more optimism that he’ll be close to returning as the week progresses.

As expected, safety Hunter Wohler remains out, meaning the second safety spot will be occupied by Kamo’i Latu and Preston Zachman, who both saw time during Saturday’s game.

Stay tuned for next week’s depth chart and injury report!