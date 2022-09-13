Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 368: Recapping the disaster that was Washington State

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast Adam Hefty joins the show again to help break down the disaster that was the Washington State/Wisconsin contest. To start the show, we talk about the positive play of Graham Mertz before transitioning to the offensive line that had a... not so great day.

Later, we talk about some positives in the wideout room and discuss how the defense held up throughout the contest and what areas improved. After that, we talk about another week of special teams blunders as well as a handful of penalties that severely hampered the Badgers in this contest. To finish, we touch on our feelings for the rest of the season and whether or not all hope should be lost. (It shouldn't)