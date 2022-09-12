Wisconsin Football: Badgers fall out of Top 25 Polls

We have new rankings…

What a messy, wacky weekend in college football. The Wisconsin Badgers, unsurprisingly, fell out of the top 25 of both major polls after a 17-14 loss to Washington State. Wisconsin did receive votes but did not make either of the rankings.

Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, and Penn State are the only Big Ten teams ranked this week and that’s not surprising either. I think the only thing that we learned this weekend is that the Big Ten west is truly a crap shoot. Despite Minnesota blowing out two weak opponents, they appear to look the most put together at this point. It’ll be interesting to watch as they start facing more intriguing opponents next week with Colorado coming to town.

Some other major poll developments: Texas A&M and Notre Dame both dropped after losses to a group of five opponents in App State and Marshall, respectively. A week after upsetting Utah, Florida lost to Kentucky and dropped to number 18. The Texas Longhorns moved into the top 25 after narrowly losing to Alabama at home. The BYU Cougars moved up 9 spots after winning in OT vs Baylor. Lastly, USC moved up to 7 after taking care of business at Stanford.

Full rankings here:

AP Poll

1-Georgia

2-Alabama

3-Ohio State

4-Michigan

5-Clemson

6-Oklahoma

7-USC

8-Oklahoma State

9-Kentucky

10-Arkansas

11-Michigan State

12-BYU

13-Miami

14-Utah

15-Tennessee

16-North Carolina State

17-Baylor

18-Florida

19-Wake Forest

20-Ole Miss

21-Texas

22-Penn St

23-Pittsburgh

24-Texas A&M

25-Oregon

