Game Thread: Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin football got off to a good start in week one as the Badgers rolled Illinois State 38-0. This week, the action returns to Camp Randall as the Badgers host the Washington State Cougars.

Wazzou should be a tougher test for Wisconsin in week two, and they come into the contest 1-0 themselves after a slightly dicey victory to open the season. Last week, Washington State fell behind 10-0 early to FCS Idaho but clawed their way back to claim victory 24-17 in Pullman. Part of that comeback was due to quarterback Cameron Ward who transfer into Washington State from FCS Incarnate Word. Ward and Washington State will run an iteration of an air raid offense, which should be a good test for Wisconsin’s secondary which struggled some last week.

Despite the bigger test, our staff still believes Wisconsin will take care of business in this contest.

Score Predictions:

Tyler: 34-17 UW

Bremen: 30-13 UW

Owen: 34-17 UW

Jack: 27-0 UW

JJ: 31-10 UW

Kevin: 38-21 UW

Jake: 27-10 UW

Here is the latest depth chart, along with players unavailable for tonight’s contest:

How to watch/listen

TV: FOX, 2:30 p.m. CT

Streaming: FOX Sports App, Hulu TV + Live, Youtube TV, SlingTV, FuboTV, Directv Stream

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

Weather: 81 degrees, partly cloudy

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Wisconsin -17.5, Total of 46.5

