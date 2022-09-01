Big Ten Football: Ranking The Big Ten’s Slate for Week One

This year for our Big Ten viewing guide we’re going to switch things up a bit and rank the slate of games each week from worst to first. This week’s slate is fun because it's, well, football! However, in the grand scheme of things, it's not the prettiest slate we could have. That said, I am not one to complain because FOOTBALL IS BACK. ALRIGHT, LET'S ROLL!

11. New Mexico State @ Minnesota 8 PM on BTN

Jerry Kill revenge game? JERRY KILL REVENGE GAME! Sadly, that still lands them in last place this week. Minnesota lost one of their laydown games last year when they played Bowling Green but also New Mexico State was really bad last year and looked pretty poor in week 0. Minnesota wins this by a landslide... but can NMSU cover??? Will Jerry Kill shake PJ’s hand? That’s all the intrigue I could find.

“I have been a head coach for 10 years. I’ve never not shaken the hand of a head football coach.”#Gophers HC PJ Fleck when asked if he plans to shake Jerry Kill’s hand on September 1st.



—> https://t.co/z5RykCoTM8 pic.twitter.com/OHh1ItUXeL — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) August 26, 2022

10. Illinois State @ Wisconsin 6 PM on FS1

While it's number one in our hearts it’s pretty low on the Big Ten scale. The only time most care about FBS vs. FCS is when the FCS pulls off the upset. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen here and the game flies under the radar in the national media.

9. Colorado State @ Michigan 11 AM on ABC

Michigan is favored by 30.5 points but that doesn’t mean I won’t be cheering for Colorado State to win. Michigan doesn’t have a starting QB and that could be something interesting to watch play out in this game but overall this looks to be pretty meh.

8. Western Michigan @ Michigan State 6 PM on ESPN

Michigan State has a lot of new faces again this year. With no Kenneth Walker, it’ll be interesting to see what their offense looks like. Michigan State should blow the doors off of the Broncos who have a ton to replace on the defensive side of the football.

7. North Dakota @ Nebraska 2:30 PM on BTN

It’s Nebraska. You never miss an opportunity to watch Scott Frost while he still has a job. You never know when or how he’ll create a losing situation. Let us revisit his masterpiece from last week just for funzies.

Nebraska attempts an onside kick with an 11-point lead. pic.twitter.com/DlOPkwuNpB — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 27, 2022

6. Buffalo @ Maryland 11 AM on BTN

I have no idea and no interest in this game but Maryland’s touted offense has a good chance to get off on the right foot in this one and they could put up some points which add a layer of intrigue, but overall a dud.

5. South Dakota State @ Iowa 11 AM on FS1

South Dakota is a sleeper in this game after losing in the FCS Semi-final a season ago. Right now, Vegas has the spread as Iowa -15.5 which is very interesting. It may be much closer than Iowa fans would like but it also shouldddddd be a game Iowa wins. Wouldn’t it be hilarious though??? Anything can happen with Kirk and Spencer Petras involved.

**Iowa WR runs a good route and is wide open**



Spencer Petras: pic.twitter.com/VoCXMFTu49 — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) January 1, 2022

4. Rutgers @ Boston College 11 AM on ACC Network

Rutgers is a 7-point underdog in this game, and it’s an interesting matchup for East Coast peeps. Here in God’s Country it doesn’t do much for me, but you never know. I’ll likely be focused on other 11 AM contests but to each their own.

3. Illinois @ Indiana 7 PM on FS1

This game is for the degenerate Big Ten fans! Anytime you’ve got an interconference battle you land high on the list. Indiana is favored by 3 as the home team and that tells me it’s a toss-up game. Indiana was so bad last year that I think Illinois wins this but should be a fun contest to tune into.

2. Penn State @ Purdue 7 PM on Fox

This game has the chance to make or break Purdue’s season. Why? Because their other East-West crossover games are Maryland and Indiana which are both very winnable. Penn State is also looking to bounce back after a down season losing to Michigan State, Ohio State, and Michigan last year. Penn State should be better this year and they should win this game.

1. Notre Dame @ Ohio State 6:30 PM on ABC

Not only is this the best Big Ten game, but this is by far the best game of the weekend in all of college football. Ohio State is entering the year ranked #2 in the AP poll and Notre Dame is entering ranked #5. It should be a great game but I would be shocked if Ohio State lost. Notre Dame has some new faces and Ohio State is going to be an offensive juggernaut once again. They are also playing this at the horseshoe in primetime. This should be an Ohio State win as they are currently favored by 13.5 points.