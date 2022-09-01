Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 365: Illinois State Preview with Underdog Dynasty

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we are finally back to game previews for the 2022 Wisconsin football season. Oh, what a long off-season it has been!

To start the show we discuss the injury to backup quarterback Chase Wolf. After that, we do a quick rundown on the depth chart and discuss a couple of surprises from that. Later, dive into what to look for from Wisconsin in this matchup, followed by a matchup to watch and a usual score prediction for this season opener.

After that, we are joined by Jared Miller of Underdog Dynasty to get a deeper look at just who the Illinois State Redbirds are, what went well for them in 2021, and what went wrong for them as well.

